Qureshi urges UN to take action against rising Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday urged the United Nations to take measures against the rising tide of Islamophobia days after President Emmanuel Macron pledged to fight “Islamist separatism” that he claimed has threatened to take hold of some Muslim communities around France.

Qureshi’s statement comes a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan slammed Macron for “deliberately provoke Muslims, including his own citizens” after the latter abashedly backed French media outlets publishing blasphemous cartoons.

In a statement, Qureshi said: “There is resentment in the world over the blasphemous caricatures.” “Irresponsible statement of the French president has added fuel to the fire,” he further said, adding: “Nobody has the right to hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims under the garb of freedom of expression.”

Qureshi added that the seeds of hate that were being sowed today would polarise the society and have serious consequences.

FM said on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran, a comprehensive resolution would be presented at the next meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers, proposing to observe March 15 as the international day against Islamophobia.

PAKISTAN SUMMONS FRENCH ENVOY:

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office summoned French ambassador Marc Baréty to register protest over the anti-Islam campaign.

Qureshi, while speaking to a private media house, said it was time to make a collective decision on the matter, pointing to a ban on the denial of the Holocaust — a law adopted by 16 European states and Israel. Earlier this month, Facebook had announced to remove all content on its platform that “denies or distorts the Holocaust.”

“Civilised nations should respect Muslim sentiments,” Qureshi said.