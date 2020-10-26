Only PPP can resolve public issues, claims Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday claimed that only his party can resolve the problems of the masses.

Addressing a public meeting in Gilgit, Bilawal said that only PPP possesses the capability to resolve the public issues. He maintained that his party will steer the country out of the economic crisis.

The PPP chairman urged the masses to support PPP in the forthcoming elections. The PPP, in its tenure, had launched the historic Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to curb inflation and had increased the government employees’ salaries by 100 per cent, he added.

Lashing out at the incumbent government, Bilawal said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government wants to shut Pakistan Steel Mills. The PPP leader said that he is fighting for the rights of the people.

Earlier on Saturday last, Bilawal promised to form a constitutional province of Gilgit-Baltistan. Addressing a public meeting, the PPP chairman said, “It is not a new promise, it is part of the party’s 2018 manifesto. We will ensure political rights to the people of this region, which are being enjoyed by the people at other provinces of the country.”

The PPP leader said, “You have to ensure our victory as this is the demand of every person in Gilgit-Baltistan.” He said, “Imran Khan had earlier opposed giving the GB status of a constitutional province, but now he is offering you the lollipop of province. Ask the people of South Punjab which were also promised for their province.”