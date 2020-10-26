OGRA jacks up gas price for CNG, power, industrial sectors 

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified revised gas sale price for domestic, commercial and industrial sectors, which would be effective from September 1.

According to a notification dated October 23 released to the media on Monday, the authority has determined Rs121 per Million British Thermal Unit (MMBTU) for domestic consumers using up to 0.5hm3 (in cubic hectometers) gas per month, Rs300 per MMBTU for users of up to 1hm3, Rs553 per MMBTU for up to 2hm3, Rs738 on consumption of up to 3hm3, Rs1,107 and Rs1,460 per MMBTU for consuming up to 4hm3 and above 4hm3 respectively.

“The billing mechanism will be revised so that the benefit of one previous/preceding slab is available to domestic consumer (residential use),” it said determining minimum charges at Rs172.58 per month.

For government and semi-government offices, hospitals, clinics, maternity homes, government guest houses, armed forces messes, langars, universities, colleges, schools and private educational institutions, orphanages, and other charitable institutions along with hostels and residential colonies to whom gas is supplied through bulk meters, OGRA has fixed all off-takes at flat rate of Rs780 per MMBTU, with minimum charges of Rs3,900per month.

In commercial sector, the authority has determined all off-takes at flat rate of Rs1,283 per MMBTU for all establishments registered as commercial units with local authorities or dealing in consumer items for director commercial sale like cafes, bakeries, milk-shops, tea stalls, canteens, barber shops, laundries, hotels including hotel industry, malls places of entertainment like cinema, clubs, theaters, private offices and corporate firms etc. Minimum charges for these are Rs 6,415.10 per month.

In category of special commercial (roti tandoors), the gas sale price has been determined for Rs110 per MMBTU for using up to 1 hm3 gas per month, Rs220 per MMBTU for using up to 3 hm3 and Rs700 over the consumption of 3hmr. Minimum charges for this category are Rs148.50 per month.

For ice factories, all off-takes have been fixed at flat rate of Rs1,054 per MMBTU with minimum charges of Rs6,415 per month.

In general industrial sector, all off-takes have been determined at flat rate of Rs1,054 per MMBTU for all consumers engaged in the processing of industrial raw material into value added finished products irrespective of the volume of gas consumed but excluding such industries for which a separate rate has been prescribed. Minimum charges for this sector are Rs35,540 per month.

For export-oriented (general industry), all off-takes have been set at flat rate of Rs 819 per MMBTU, with minimum charges of Rs 27,616 per month, while the off-takes for export-oriented (captive) would be Rs 852 per MMBTU and minimum charges Rs 28.,729.

In Compressed Natural Gas (CNG-) Region-I, all off-takes have been fixed at flat rate of Rs1,371 per MMBTU with minimum monthly charges of Rs46,229. Similarly, in Region-II of the CNG sector, all off-takes would be at the rate of Rs1,350 per MMBTU with minimum Rs45,521 per month.

For cement factories, a flat rate of Rs1,277 per MMBTU would be charged for all off-takes. Its minimum charges will be Rs45,588 per month.

For fertilizer companies on the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, all off-takes would be at the rate of Rs302 per MMBTU for gas used as feed-stock and Rs1,023 per MMBTU gas used as fuel for generation of electricity, steam and for the usage of housing colonies.

However, Engro Fertilizer Company Limited will pay $0.70 per MMBTU for all off-takes at flat rate for the commodity usage as feed stock, and Rs1,023 per MMBTU for gas used as fuel for generation of electricity, steam and for usage of housing colonies.

On Sui Southern Gas Company’s system, all oof-takes would be at the flat rate of Rs302 per MMBTU for gas used as feed-stock and Rs1,023 per MMBTU for gas used as fuel for generation of electricity, steam and for usage of housing colonies.

In power sector, all off-takes have been determined at flat rate of Rs857 per MMBTU for WAPDA, KESC’s power stations and other electricity utility companies, with minimum charges of Rs28,898 per month.

For Water and Power Development Authority’s Gas Turbine Power Stations at Nishatabad and Faisalabad, all off-takes would be at flat rate of Rs857 per MMBTU, while its fixed charges per month are Rs975,000. Independent Power Producers would pay Rs857 per MMBTU for all off-takes, while their minimum charges would be Rs28,898 per month.

All off-takes for the captive power plants would get the gas at flat rate of Rs1,087 per MMBTU with minimum charges of Rs36,653 per month.