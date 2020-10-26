More than 70 doctors, paramedical staffers at PIMS contracted virus last month

ISLAMABAD: As many as 71 healthcare staffers working at Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences, Islamabad have been tested positive for coronavirus in the last 30 days, reports suggest.

According to a report, 54 doctors, 10 nurses and seven non-medical staffers of the facility have contracted the disease.

The doctors and the staff working in the cardiac centre, dialysis centre, urology, surgical healthcare workers, emergency, blood bank and medical wards are infected with the virus.

The staff has been quarantined, the report added.

The majority of the doctors infected with the coronavirus are said to be undertraining.