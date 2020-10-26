Mazari says Opp peddling Indian narrative

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Monday accused the Pakistan Democratic Movement, the anti-government alliance of nine opposition parties, of peddling the Indian narrative.

“So [India’s National Security Adviser Ajit] Doval threatens hybrid war and LOC inside Pakistan and suddenly PDM’s Noorani talks of breaking away Balochistan, Maryam discusses issues of enforced disappearance while Nawaz Sharif seeks to sow mutiny in armed forces,” Mazari said in a tweet.

“Is it just a coincidental unity of purpose between India’s NSA and PDM,” she questioned.

Her tweet comes in response to the opposition’s Sunday rally in Quetta in which JUI-F leader Shah Awais Noorani reportedly said: “We want Balochistan to be an independent state.”

Following the rally, the government and opposition got engaged in a war of words.

Mazari’s statement comes days after Doval warned that his country will use its own and foreign territory in its fights against enemies.

According to Times of India, Doval said India will take the battle to where the threat originates. “We will fight where you want us to fight, that is also not mandatory. We fight where we feel the threat is coming,” he told a religious gathering in Risikesh on Saturday.

“We have never done it for selfish reasons. We will fight a war on our land and others’ land too but not for our selfish reasons but for the highest good of others. You said we have never attacked anyone and there are many views about it,” he continued.

“If there is a threat to the country, then we should have attacked as it is important to save the country.”