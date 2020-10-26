Mazari questions coincidences between statements of PDM, Ajit Doval

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Monday questioned a set of “coincidences” between a recent statement by the Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and the speeches delivered a day earlier by the 11-party Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) of the opposition parties.

“So [Ajit] Doval threatens hybrid war and LOC inside Pakistan and suddenly PDM’s Noorani talks of breaking away Balochistan, Maryam discusses issues of enforced disappearance while Nawaz Sharif seeks to sow mutiny in armed forces,” she said in a tweet. “Is it just a coincidental unity of purpose between India’s NSA and PDM?”

Mazari’s statement comes days after Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval warned that his country will use its own soil as well as foreign territory in its fights against enemies.

According to Times of India, Doval said India will take the battle to where the threat originates. “We will fight where you want us to fight, that is also not mandatory. We fight where we feel the threat is coming,” the Bharatya Janata Party (BJP) leader told a religious gathering in Rishikesh on Saturday last.

A day later, Jamiat Ulemai Islam-Pakistan (JUI-P) leader Owais Noorani sought an independent state for Balochistan at PDM’s jalsa in Quetta. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz also met with affected families and highlighted the missing persons issue during her stay in Balochistan.