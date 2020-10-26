Lack of quorum halts passing of working journalists’ jobs protection bill

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020, aimed at protecting working journalists’ jobs, could not be passed in the Senate on Monday due to lack of quorum.

Giving the objects of the bill, Senator Faisal Javed said that the bill was unanimously passed by the standing committee and aimed at protecting service of the working journalists.

Earlier, he added, there was no check on private TV channels.

“The bill would empower PEMRA to keep a check on TV channels so that the jobs of working journalists could be protected,” he said. “The government believes in freedom of expression and the bill would not impose any restriction on the freedom of press.”

However, JUI-F lawmaker Maulana Attaur Rehman pointed out the quorum. The chairman asked for ringing the bells for two minutes and then the count was made. However, the house was not in order and the chair adjourned the session to meet on Thursday at 10:30 am.