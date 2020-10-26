KSA to welcome pilgrims for Umrah from Nov 1

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is to resume welcoming people who wish to perform Umrah as the travel restrictions placed to prevent the spread of Covid-19 will be lifted from November 1, 2020, reported Saudi Gazette.

According to the gazette, people from the age of 18 to 50 who wish to perform the religious pilgrimage will be allowed to enter the kingdom, but they would be quarantined for three days after arrival, according to the protocols issued by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. Furthermore, pilgrims must carry a PCR medical test certificate – issued by a reliable laboratory within 72 hours of the flight’s departure time – clearing them of coronavirus.

“The pilgrims shall have obtained a reservation for the performance of Umrah as well as to the visit of the Two Holy Mosques and prayer at Rawdah Sharif by registering through Eatmarna application, as well as having confirmed return flight reservations in accordance with the approved programme for each pilgrim,” read the report.

Reportedly, all Umrah companies must follow a set of instructions issued by the ministry.