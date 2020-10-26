Imran reiterates support for Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the Afghanistan war has brought great suffering for both Afghanistan and Pakistan over the last 40 years.

Addressing Pakistan-Afghanistan Trade and Investment Forum 2020, the premier observed: “After Afghanistan, Pakistan has suffered the most due to the conflict.” and said the past only has one purpose: people should only learn from it and not live in it.

The speech comes weeks after President Donald Trump announced to withdraw all US troops in Afghanistan “by Christmas”. The Oct 8 announcement was in sharp contrast to the landmark deal between the US and the Taliban that said foreign forces would leave Afghanistan by May 2021.

Addressing the gathering, Imran said: “What history has shown us is that foreign interference has never been successful in Afghanistan; the people need to make their own decisions,”, adding that the people will decide who will be elected.

“Pakistan will work with the Afghanistan government and will keep the relationship strong.”

He also commented on neighbour India, saying that there has never been a more “Muslim-hating” government in power in 72 years.

“We tried very hard to befriend them […] I had many friendships [in India] because of cricket. But at one point, I understood that there was no point as they were against us ideologically,” he said, adding that what is currently happening with the Muslims in the neighbouring country has never happened before.

“So there is a fear in Pakistan that India will use Afghanistan to destabilise the country. But we have decided that we will back the wishes of the people of Afghanistan because the future of this region lies in the relationship and cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan.”

The premier concluded his address by saying that trade was the only way to bring prosperity to both countries.

Earlier, on the invitation of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, a 17-member Afghan parliamentary delegation, led by Speaker of Wolsey Jirga Mr Rahmani, arrived in Islamabad to participate in the seminar.