Imran falsely dragged into Parliament attack case, ATC told

ISLAMABAD: The counsel for Imran Khan told an anti-terror court in Lahore on Monday the prime minister was falsely involved into the case pertaining to an attack on the Parliament House during the prolonged 2014 sit-in.

During the hearing, defense attorney Babar Awan, while filing written arguments seeking Imran’s acquittal, observed no witness has come forward to testify against the premier, arguing he, therefore, be acquitted in the case.

In addition, the prosecution is not ready to take further legal action against the premier, the petition read.

Last week, ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas had decided to announce his verdict on Oct 29 (Thursday) in a petition seeking acquittal of Prime Minister Imran in the case.

The judge, however, separated the case related to the acquittal of premier in Pakistan Television (PTV) building attack case.

The court will also make a decision on the acquittal of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the case related to the violence during the sit-in.