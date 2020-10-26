FO summons French envoy to protest Macron’s ‘Islamophobic’ remarks

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri confirmed that Baréty had been summoned and shared a statement from his office which said: “Pakistan condemns systematic Islamophobic campaign under the garb of freedom of expression.”

The ambassador was told about Pakistan’s condemnation of the publication of blasphemous sketches and the comments later made by Macron, Chaudhri said.

Prime Minister Imran had on Sunday slammed Macron for stoking “Islamophobia” after the president said France would not “give up” blasphemous caricatures depicting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), declaring Muslims “will never have” his country’s future.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Macron’s irresponsible statement had added “fuel to the fire”.

“Nobody has the right to hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims under the guise of freedom of expression,” he was quoted as saying by Radio Pakistan.

According to Radio Pakistan, the foreign minister also urged the United Nations to take notice and called for action against the hate-based narrative against Islam, the report added.