FO summons French envoy to protest Macron’s ‘Islamophobic’ remarks

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Monday summoned French ambassador Marc Baréty, a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan criticised President Emmanuel Macron for “attacking Islam”.
Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri confirmed that Baréty had been summoned and shared a statement from his office which said: “Pakistan condemns systematic Islamophobic campaign under the garb of freedom of expression.”
The ambassador was told about Pakistan’s condemnation of the publication of blasphemous sketches and the comments later made by Macron, Chaudhri said.
Prime Minister Imran had on Sunday slammed Macron for stoking “Islamophobia” after the president said France would not “give up” blasphemous caricatures depicting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), declaring Muslims “will never have” his country’s future.
Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Macron’s irresponsible statement had added “fuel to the fire”.
“Nobody has the right to hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims under the guise of freedom of expression,” he was quoted as saying by Radio Pakistan.
According to Radio Pakistan, the foreign minister also urged the United Nations to take notice and called for action against the hate-based narrative against Islam, the report added.
In the statement, Qureshi added that a comprehensive resolution will be presented at the next Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers’ meeting proposing to observe Mar 15 as the International Day against Islamophobia.
Separately, Qureshi, while speaking to a private media house, said it was time to make a collective decision on the matter, pointing to a ban on the denial of the Holocaust — a law adopted by 16 European states and Israel. Earlier this month, Facebook had announced to remove all content on its platform that “denies or distorts the Holocaust.”
“Civilised nations should respect Muslim sentiments,” he said.