FIR registered in Quetta explosion case

QUETTA: The first information report (FIR) of Sunday’s explosion in Balochistan’s Hazarganji area has been registered with Shalkot police station in Quetta on Monday.

The complaint has been registered with station house mater (SHO) as complainant, counter-terror department (CTD) officials said.

The case has been filed under the charges of murder, attempt to murder, terrorism and the explosives act.

At least three people had died and seven others injured when the blast took place in a market in the Hazarganji area.

The blast came as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the anti-government alliance of nine opposition parties, held its third public rally at the Ayub Ground in Quetta.