Court extends bails of Rana, Safdar in NAB office attack case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended interim bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Rana Sanaullah and Captain (r) Muhammad Safdar Awan, and others in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office attack case.

The court extended the bail to all accused until the next hearing after hearing the arguments of their counsels.

At the previous hearing, Sanaullah’s lawyer stated before the judge that police had arrested as many as 58 persons from outside NAB’s Lahore office. Terrorism charges were incorporated in the case at the government’s behest, he alleged. He said the terrorism charges were added immediately after the appointment of the Lahore’s capital city police officer (CCPO).

Rana Sanaullah and Capt (r) Safdar are among the PML-N members nominated in the case. On August 11, violence erupted outside the NAB office as PML-N workers and police contingents clashed with each other shortly after the arrival of Maryam Nawaz there in a land acquisition case.