Coronavirus infects 707, kills 3 in 24 hours: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: As many as 707 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the country during the last 24 hours, lifting the national tally of infections to 328,602, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday.

Three corona patients, who were under treatment in hospitals, died during the aforementioned period, according to the latest update shared by the NCOC. The figure of patients recovered from the virus has reached 311,075. There are now 10,788 active cases in the country.

About 26,492 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday. Around 311,075 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 328,602 cases were detected, including Sindh reporting 143,836, Punjab 102,875, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 39,043, Balochistan, 15,810, Islamabad, 1,902, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 3,846, and Gilgit Baltistan has reported 4,180 cases.

A total of 4,290,545 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with Covid-19 facilities. About 559 corona patients admitted to hospitals across the country are said to be in critical condition.

Meanwhile, as many as 71 healthcare staff working at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 30 days.

Sources privy to the development said that 54 doctors, 10 nurses and seven non-medical staff of PIMS have contracted coronavirus.

The doctors and the staff working in Cardiac Centre, Dialysis Centre, Urology Department, surgical healthcare workers, Emergency, Blood Bank and Medical wards are infected with the virus. The staff has been quarantined, the sources added.

The majority of the doctors infected with the coronavirus is said to be under-training.