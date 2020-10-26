Corona rising

With some 847 fresh infections in the last 24 hours against 31,009 tests and an inflated positivity ratio of 2.73 percent, Pakistan’s active coronavirus cases on Saturday exceeded the grim milestone of 10,000 after nearly two months. The last time such a spike was recorded on July 30 when more than 900 cases were detected in 24 hours. The country has been witnessing a surge in the positive cases for a week now — a development health experts have attributed to poor handling of the ground situation, the decision to open up the educational institutions in phases and the massive rallies of opposition parties to protest against the incumbent setup. Earlier on Friday, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) warned of a “consistent” increase in positivity ratio, virus-related deaths, and hospital admissions. Its daily meeting noticed that Muzaffarabad, Hyderabad, Karachi and Gilgit-Baltistan had the highest positivity in the past week, and urged authorities to ensure standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance to avoid another lockdown.

