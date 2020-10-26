Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom continues

The people of Jammu and Kashmir, living on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and rest of the world are observing October 27 as the Black Day to mark strong protest and indignation against the forced and unlawful occupation of Jammu and Kashmir for the last 73 years since 1947. But, Kashmir dispute is still alive due to perennial struggle of the Kashmiri people.

During the partition of the subcontinent, the people of the state of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) which comprised Muslim majority decided to join Pakistan according to the British formula.

In this regard, the historical resolution was unanimously passed on 19th July, 1947 by the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference in Abi Guzar, Srinagar. It decided to merge Kashmir with Pakistan, considering the geographical proximity—majority of Muslim population (77%), language and cultural relations of Jammu and Kashmir.

While, since 1989, Kashmiris have already been enduring various forms of state terrorism such as tortures, kidnappings, rapes and massacre, no Indian soldier has ever been taken to task for these heinous crimes. Hence, since the military lockdown started, Indian forces have intensified the employment of these brutal tactics. Almost, 100,000 Kashmiris have died in the past 30 years.

But, Dogra Raja, Sir Hari Singh, a Hindu who was ruling over the J&K in collusion with the Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Governor General Lord Mountbatten joined India.

The design to forcibly wrest Kashmir began to unfold on August 16, 1947, with the announcement of the Radcliffe Boundary Award. It gave the Gurdaspur District—a majority Muslim area to India to provide a land route to the Indian armed forces to move into the state of J&K.

There was a rebellion in the state forces, which revolted against the Maharaja and were joined by Pathan tribesmen. Lord Mountbatten ordered armed forces to land in Srinagar.

Indian forces invaded Srinagar on October, 27 1947 and forcibly occupied the J&K in utter violation of the partition plan and against the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

When Pakistan responded militarily, on December 31, 1947, India made an appeal to the UN Security Council to intervene and a ceasefire ultimately came into effect on January 01, 1949, following UN resolutions calling for a plebiscite in Kashmir.

Particularly, the Security Council adopted resolution 47 (1948) of 21 April 1948, which promised a plebiscite under UN auspices to enable the people of Jammu and Kashmir to determine whether they wish to join Pakistan or India. On February 5, 1964, India backed out of its promise of holding plebiscite. Instead, Indian Parliament declared Kashmir-an integral part of the Indian union.

It is notable that August 5, 2019 was the blackest day of Indian so-called democracy when its Parliament revoked articles 35A and 370 of the Constitution, which gave a special status to the disputed territory of the J&K. The act split the J&K into two territories to be ruled directly from New Delhi.

Thus, India’s fanatic Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government led by extremist ruling party BJP unilaterally annexed the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) to turn Muslim majority into minority.

Now, more than 14 months have been passed. But, Indian strict military lockdown in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) continues unabated.

Despite the deployment of more than 900,000 military troops in the IIOJK, who have martyred tens of thousands of Kashmiris, including women and children through brutal tactics like fake encounters, closure of mosques, shortage of food, medicines for the patients and coronavirus-affected persons. Yet, Kashmiri freedom fighters continue war of liberation.

Besides, Indian prejudiced rulers’ various other measures such as issuance of domicile certificates to more than 430,000 non-Kashmiris, blaming Indian Muslims for spreading of coronavirus in India and IIOJK show Indian anti-Muslim campaign.

However, New Delhi has openly violated the laws which include UNSC resolutions on Kashmir, article 42 of the Hague regulations 1907, common article 2 of the Geneva conventions (GC), article 42-56 Geneva convention-IV and customary international law. In this regard, Article 55 & 56 of the GC IV states that the occupying power must ensure sufficient hygiene and public health standards, as well as the provision of food and medical care to the population under occupation.

Owing to military clampdown in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK)—in order to conceal India’s state terrorism, Kashmir has been cut off from rest of the world. But, under these adverse circumstances, Kashmiris are still violating the lockdown by protesting against Indian illegal actions.

Notably, Modi-regime has also increased gangs of RSS-BJP volunteers permanently stationed in the occupied Kashmir.

It is mentionable that Western media, human rights groups such as Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International etc. and leaders of various countries and UNO have repeatedly condemned Indian illegal measures and human rights violations which keep on going in the IOK.

In this respect, a year after India abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, UN human rights experts on August 4, 2020 called on India and the international community to take urgent action to address the “alarming” human rights situation in (IOK) Jammu and Kashmir—“to investigate all cases of human rights violations, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, torture and arbitrary detentions.”

In this context, Amnesty International said on September 29, this year that it is “stopping its work in India because the government has frozen its bank accounts on September 10 for highlighting rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir and riots in Delhi in recent days and the government had sought to punish it for that”.

In the recent past, the UNSC in its meetings has thrice reiterated that the Kashmir issue requires to be settled in accordance with the principles of the UN charter and the related Security Council resolutions, as the world has refused to believe in the Indian story that its actions regarding IIOJK are its internal matter.

Nevertheless, Kashmiris living on both sides of the LoC and their brethren in Pakistan, including almost all over the world observe today (27th of October) as a Black Day to protest against Indian illegal occupation of the Kashmir.

In this connection, conferences and demonstrations are likely to be held in various major cities of the World as people will protest against India, while reminding the international community of the rights of self-determination of the Kashmiris as recognized by the UNO-related resolutions.