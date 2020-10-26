All set for Rs15bn Kohat development project, CM told

PESHAWAR: In an effort to develop Kohat in a sustainable manner, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government is finalizing all necessary arrangements for the launch of a comprehensive developmental project known as Kohat Division Development Project (KDDP).

The development project is to be completed in five years, with an estimated cost of Rs15 billion. Under the KDDP, various development schemes would be initiated in all three districts of Kohat division, i.e. Kohat, Karak and Hangu districts. The developmental schemes will be launched in departments of agriculture, public health, engineering, roads infrastructure, health, education and irrigation sectors etc.

The above was informed during a meeting held on Monday regarding the uplift of Kohat division. The meeting was chaired by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Advisors to Chief Minister Ziaullah Bangash, Himayatullah Khan, Special Assistant to KP CM Zahoor Shakir, MNA Shahid Khattak, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, Kohat division commissioner and other relevant high-ranking officials were also present on the occasion.

The meeting was briefed in detail about different aspects of Kohat Division Development Project. Chief Minister Khan termed the project as a milestone for the sustainable development of Kohat division and said that implementation of the project would have a far-reaching effect on the socio-economic lives of the people.

He added that this project would usher a new era of development and prosperity in the region. The chief minister directed the relevant quarters to finalise all the necessary arrangements so that the project could be launched formally by next week.

The chief minister also directed the authorities to ensure elected representatives and other stakeholders are fully on board in the finalizing of the schemes under the KDDP. He further directed the authorities to ensure the approval of developmental schemes from the competent forums under the project in a timely manner.

The meeting also discussed the construction of 16 small dams would for drinking and irrigation water, for which Rs 2.98 billion has been allocated. Furthermore, four PC-Is had been approved by the competent forums, project directors had been appointed, accounts had been opened at districts level and advertisements for the recruitment of necessary staff had been issued.