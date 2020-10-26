Ali Zafar named ambassador for Namal Knowledge City

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed singer-turned-actor Ali Zafar as ambassador to the Namal Knowledge City.

“Honoured to be nominated ambassador to the first & biggest knowledge city in Pakistan “Namal Knowledge City” envisioned by the honourable Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI designed by @tonyashai,” informed Zafar in a tweet.

Honoured to be nominated ambassador to the first & biggest knowledge city in Pakistan “Namal Knowledge City” envisioned by the honourable Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI designed by @tonyashai. Knowledge is key for the development of a country and its people. pic.twitter.com/ttQn4cuyA0 — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) October 25, 2020

He said knowledge plays a key role in the development of a country and society.

According to its website, it is the first project of its kind in the country “bringing together knowledge workers from all over the world to constitute one of Pakistan’s largest consortiums to acquire, create, disseminate, and utilize knowledge”.

The prime minister on Monday shared the master plan of his “dream knowledge city”, the major construction of which is expected to end by 2027.

Sharing a video on Twitter, he said it was his “dream to build Pakistan’s first knowledge city”.