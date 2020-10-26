Ali Zafar appointed special advisor to PM on sexual harassment

ISLAMABAD: As a reaction to rising rates of sexual harassment cases in the country, on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the Senate’s Human Rights Commission to create an emergency Committee for Sexual Harassment.

Since the current government has always shown care and compassion for women’s safety and well-being, government officials worked through the weekend to interview several men for the position. Rockstar Ali Zafar, actor Mohsin Abbas Haider, and senior journalist Ansar Abbasi were the top contenders. Interviews were conducted by prominent women’s rights activist Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar.

“It was a tough decision. All three men are so passionate about advancing the cause of harassment of women in the country,” said Qamar. “But we could see that Mr Zafar’s excitement for women is unparalleled.” He then sang this scribe a verse of his infamous song ‘I am a rockstar and I love a different woman everyday’.

The prime minister is confident that this Committee, under Ali Zafar’s leadership, will nip sexual harassment in the bud. The PM has decided to simultaneously appoint the actor-musician his special advisor on sexual harassment.

“This is a man who says he has been in a three-feet radius with Katrina Kaif and he didn’t touch her. Can anyone else boast this level of self-control? I know I can’t…” said Khan during the joint press conference on Monday. “Plus, he has a wife, sisters, a mother, and children. And we all know that men borne from women are the epitome of decent men.”

Reading his opening remarks, Ali Zafar maintained that if you have four male witnesses who have never committed a crime who will testify in your favour or video evidence, the committee will take the harasser to trial. “However, if the accused says the women are lying and that he didn’t do it, then the women will be tried for defamation,” he clarified.

“If the accused cries on national television while he denies your allegations, then you will be tried for civil and criminal defamation both because it means you have really hurt him. This plan will bring the reported numbers of sexual harassment to a minimum,” Zafar added.

Ali Zafar, who also been made the ambassador to the Namal Knowledge City, stated that he prefers a hands-on pedagogical approach towards teaching men to be better. However due to Covid-19 concerns he will be limited to online teaching for the first semester.

His representatives assured that he is brainstorming a reach-around for this limitation: “He is groping around to find a solution so that he can impart his invaluable skills to students. Possible alternatives on the table include lessons on active staring, and voice lessons for advanced cat-calling.”

When asked how Mohsin Abbas Haider and Ansar Abbasi were taking the rejection, sources said they are not disheartened because Imran Khan has other plans for them. Mohsin Haider is in talks with the government about heading the Committee for Domestic Abuse of Women, and Ansar Abbasi is vying for

a technician’s position at PEMRA. “We thought he would be much happier pixelating cleavages on Turkish soap operas,” said government sources.

2.78 microseconds after Ali Zafar’s new position was announced, a Pakistani vlogger in Dubai tweeted, “Ali Zafar is the most honest, most wonderful, most generous, most respectful man in the world. I know this and can vouch for him because I know all the facts in the world, and because he was generous enough to support my kitchen masala”.

At the time of press, women across the country were rejoicing and feeling safe.