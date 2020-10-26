Absconders provoking people against institutions for political interests: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz has said that some political parties are committing a mistake by provoking people against national institutions for their own political interests.

In a tweet on Monday, the information minister said that these institutions carry the status of the foundation of survival and security of a country.

The minister said that the elements wanted by the law are trying to misguide the people, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not give in to the pressure.

He said the government is committed to putting the country on the path of economic progress and prosperity. The minister said that Pakistan has huge potential and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would bring progress and prosperity.