CM Buzdar claims Opp using PDM for publicity

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while reacting on the PDM’s Quetta meeting said that opposition parties are using the garb of “giving respect to vote” as a publicity stunt.

In a statement issued today, the chief minister said that a nefarious conspiracy is being hatched to weaken Pakistan by making the national institutions controversial. These institutions are our pride and people of Pakistan will foil all such efforts, he added, stating that the nation is proud of the Pakistan Army. Those who are creating chaos should refrain from making institutions controversial, he advised.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has stated that it is firmly standing with the institutions and that those who target the institutions will not succeed. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given identity to southern Punjab but Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have usurped the rights of people.

He compared PPP’s and PML-N’s “empty slogans” with the way that the PTI-led government set up the southern Punjab secretariat.

Usman Buzdar also strongly condemned a statement about the Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal, who he said is a respectable chief minister. He said that the Punjab government had immediately resolved the issue of Balochistan students but that some people were attempting to score political points on this issue.

He added that Punjab government has started projects worth billions of rupees in Balochistan. He said that so-called leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) tried to sabotage provincial harmony and brotherhood.