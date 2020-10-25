The Pakistan Destabilization Movement (PDM)

The gaggle of opposition parties also merits attention

Two things are out front grabbing people’s attention. The first of course is the gaggle of opposition parties in Pakistan that go by the name of the “Pakistan Democratic Movement,” as if there is no democracy in this country. The second is the US Presidential elections that take place on 3rd November.

The PDM is a vile effort to be off the hook in the myriad corruption cases in progress against them. They are following an agenda that destabilizes Pakistan in order to force Imran Khan and his government to give them what they want. This is unlikely to happen because Imran is a man of great conviction who will not let thieves get away and let their plunder remain in safe havens. In destabilizing Pakistan they are doing things that make many happy, like Pakistan’s enemies, prime amongst them being the wobbly state of India. It is no coincidence that India’s diatribe against Pakistan and the PDM’s diatribe against Imran and his government sound much the same.

Came the PDM’s ho-hum rally in Karachi and the tamasha with Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law, Captain Safdar, seems to have taken centrestage. We hear different and conflicting stories: this was a game played jointly by Bilawal Zardari and Maryam Nawaz. Actually, Captain Safdar was staying in a separate room in the hotel. It was Maryam Nawaz who broke down the hotel door. The Inspector General of Police was kidnapped in the wee hours of the morning and forced to sign Safdar’s arrest warrant. The poor Sindh government knew nothing about this. Everything was conveniently ready at that unearthly hour: someone to film the episode, the broken door, Safdar sauntering off to the police vehicle, which took him into custody etc. More garbage was piled upon more garbage and now we have a mountain of garbage. It’s true there’s never a dull moment in Pakistan. Only thing is certain: Safdar did desecrate the Quaid-e-Azam’s resting place with his stupid slogans. His scream of, “Long Live the mother of the nation, the Quaid’s sister” was timed with Maryam Nawaz’s entry into the room where the Quaid lies in eternal rest and was meant to convey the impression that Maryam was the mother of the nation. The slogan soon changed to, “Long Live the Daughter of the Nation,” meaning Maryam. This guy must be seeing great dreams of being the first lady of Pakistan, like Asif Zardari was before him. Let me hasten to clarify that the spouse of the Prime Minister who is the head of government is never the first lady. It is the President’s spouse who is. But we tend to overlook such niceties especially when the President has no teeth even though the current one is a dentist. The PDM is not done yet: they are to hold another rally in Quetta. God alone knows what new tamasha will come out of it.

The PDM aims to force Imran Khan and his government out of office, the earlier the better. That will solve all problems for them, they think. Nawaz Sharif will be off the hook, Asif Zardari will be off the hook and dozens of their henchmen will be off the hook. Life is not all that simple. Thank God there are still some people in this country who remain aware and will not let this happen. The Supreme Court is unlikely to let this happen. Above all, we mercifully still have strong armed forces which will not let this happen. We are cognizant of the fact that they are trying to disenchant the people of this country from their Army and that is unlikely to happen. So they are more likely to lick their wounds and go back into their dens to cook up another tamasha. Another thing is certain: we are going to see more and more such tamashas in Pakistan.

Imran Khan’s Achilles Heel is inflation and the increasing food prices. His government is doing its best to bring them down and some progress has been made but unless they look at the entire supply chain, they will not identify the weak points. Otherwise the government is doing just fine and if food prices come down, the PDM will be left legless.

Meantime, the government is doing many admirable things like banning dowries. This is a very emancipated and forward-looking step. Kudos to Imran. Many more such steps are needed to correct all the societal wrongs that we face. Dowry for a young girl is not a duty in Islam, it’s a duty in Hinduism. In the Arab world, the burden of expenditure on a marriage lies on the bridegroom and his family. It is they who give a certain sum of agreed money to the father of the bride to pay for her dower, the reception and what have you. If a groom doesn’t do that, then no marriage takes place. In Pakistan we do not follow the Islamic or Arab tradition. We cling to the Hindu tradition and in many ways to Hindu culture, thus putting the bride’s family under enormous strain. Obviously the reason for this is because the majority of Pakistanis are historically speaking, recent converts from Hinduism, but centuries have passed and you can change your religion but it’s very difficult to change customs, rituals and culture. Oftentimes, especially in villages, the bride’s father has to borrow at exorbitant interest rates to pay for the dowry and other things like, jewellery, clothes, kitchen utensils, furniture, gifts for the in-laws and other such jazz. Oftentimes they have to buy a motor vehicle for the groom and sometimes even a house. This is the reason why the birth of a daughter is not celebrated with as much gusto as the birth of a son. In the Arab world, a boy’s family usually does not even countenance their son getting married if he does not have his own home.

This enormous burden puts such a strain on the girl’s family that they usually cannot pay debts during their lifetime. If the girl’s mother-in-law thinks that the dowry is not enough, she mistreats her and many times she burns her to death, blaming a stove that exploded and she caught fire. When Pakistan was made as a homeland for the Muslims of India, one imagined that such Hindu traditions and rituals would become a thing of the past. Not so. We cling on to the traditions firmly and waste enormous amounts of money. So if the Pakistani government has finally come round to banning dowry, what could be better? Banning is one thing. Enforcing it is another. That is where Imran will have to work out a way to get the new law implemented. Much more needs to be done for women in Pakistan but at least this is a start and a good start.

The other issue that is naturally occupying a lot of minds is the tamasha at the other end of the world: the US presidential election. President Donald Trump is also making an embarrassing sight of himself. And it is serious. The most comical but serious is that he may not depart the White House if he loses and he won’t give up without a fight. That will start a global tamasha and it is felt that the US Secret Service and even the army will have to force him out. That will put the USA firmly in the category of Third-World countries like Pakistan where the military calls the shots. America’s economy is declining precariously and China is on the verge of overtaking it in terms of GDP. But the USA is also losing its clout, which will be good for the world. The election takes place next Tuesday week and at least half the world will remain awake to see what unfolds. It will not so much as unfold as unravel. But let’s not count our chickens before they are hatched.

Pakistan has managed to stay off the FATF Black List. We stay in the Grey List until we comply with the six or seven more conditions that FATF demands. The next meeting will be in February next year when it is quite likely that Pakistan will come out of FATF entirely. This is a great victory for Imran Khan’s government and a big setback for Modi’s India and its PDM. I am fairly certain that Imran Khan and his team will be able to kick FATF aside and resume business as normal. So let us hope that in this country that the PDM is trying to destabilize, no major untoward event takes place to take us off that path.