Teenage sisters allegedly gang-raped for 6 days

Two teenage girls in Faislabad had allegedly been kidnapped, intoxicated, and gang-raped by a group of 15 men, reported a local news outlet.

The victims’ mother had filed the complaint. The first information report (FIR) states that the 17-year-old and 15-year-old girls were kidnapped on September 11 this year and then taken to different locations over the course of six days.

Furthermore, the group had intoxicated the girls, and taken indecent pictures and videos of the two. Later, the girls were dropped off by the kidnappers.

The younger sister was dropped off at Faisalabad’s Jhang Bazar while her sister was left at Gujranwala.

After the incident, the family was still hounded by the assailants, who would catcall and record videos of the teenage sisters wherever they went.

The family was unable to take legal action against them due to their lack of finances.