Student clashes

According to a newspaper report on Friday two students received injuries in a clash between Pakhtun Students Federation and Khalil Students Organisation in the historic Islamia College University. Some of the students later blocked the main Jamrud Road to press the administration to take action against their rival group. However, the police arrested some of the protesting students to clear the road. The Islamia College University has been going through serious issues after the governor ordered an action against its vice-chancellor. The clashes between students are earning a bad name for the historic institution. According to sources, the root-cause of the incident was non-payment for food in the university canteen by some office-bearers of the Pakhtun Students Federation. It has been a common practice in the university canteens that office-bearers of some of the students’ federations don’t pay for their food. However, the Islamia College University recently gave the contract of a canteen to a local contractor. On Friday when he demanded some office-bearers of the federation to pay for their food, they started beating him instead of clearing their bills. I request the authorities to kindly solve the matter which is creating conflicts between students.

Nizam Ghulam Hussain

Kech