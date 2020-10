Gawadar is the biggest city of Balochistan. But painfully, there the civic need of water is not accomplished. Similarly, they are in hot water because of the water crisis. In fact, water is the fundamental need and must for all living organisms. The poor people of Gawadar are buying water from tanks which is too expensive to afford. So, I request the provincial government to please provide all facilities of water in Gawadar.

Noornazar Roshin

Turbat Kech