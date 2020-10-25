Rawalpindi Metro Bus

The Rawalpindi Islamabad metro bus from Peshawar Mor to the new Islamabad airport is likely to face delays. Construction of the extension project, which started in 2017, is also struggling due to shortage of funds. Minister of Communications Murad Saeed has said that this project would be completed in in 2019-20 but government has not started work on this project.

Mr saeed said the project requires altogether Rs 4.57 billion for completion. However, the public service development program 2019-20 provided a grant of Rs 1.25 billion for the project according to the Minister.

If the government does not increase and annual allocation the project might not be completed until 2022. The project will provide much needed public transport access to the airport on the city western suburbs.

In a letter by NHA chairman captain retired Sikandar Qayoom about pending bill payments to project contractors, it is mentioned that 95% and 86% physical work is complete on the first and second packages respectively.

But 30 months after construction began the entire bus line is still not operational.

NITASHA FAROOQ

Rawalpindi