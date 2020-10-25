PSL back in November

Owing to Covid-19, cricket was temporary stopped all around the world. Pakistan super league (PSL), which was ongoing, was also stopped due to the coronavirus. Covid-19 started spreading a lot during PSL matched forcing the PCB to discontinue PSL. However, I personally was very happy when heard the latest update of PCB, it was announced by PCB that in November, remaining matches of PSL will be played in Pakistan with full safety. There are three matches of playoffs which are going to be played between Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultan, Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings. First playoff semifinal match will be played between Multan Sultan and Karachi Kings on 14th of November. Second playoff semifinal match will be played between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars on the same day. The final for what we all Pakistanis are waiting will be played on 15th of November. Thus, I hope matches will be played successfully and players will not face any problem.

Muneeb Maqsood,

Singanisar