PM Imran criticises Macron for ‘attacking Islam’, says ‘ignorance will create more hate’

Prime Minister Imran lamented French President Macron’s actions and anti-Muslim rhetoric, saying that Macron had the chance to create healing in his country, but instead created “further polarisation and marginalisation”.

The French president on Wednesday had encouraged his countrymen not to give up on making cartoons of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) after a teacher, Samuel Paty, who showed such sketches, was beheaded.

PM Imran felt that Macron’s comments came from a place of ignorance. He said on Twitter that Macron had a chance to create peace, as Nelson Mandela had done.

“This is a time when President Macron could have put [a] healing touch and denied space to extremists rather than creating further polarisation and marginalisation that inevitably leads to radicalisation,” he said.

“By attacking Islam, clearly without having any understanding of it, President Macron has attacked and hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims in Europe and across the world,” he added.

Condemning Marcon’s comments, the premier said, “It is unfortunate that he has chosen to encourage Islamophobia by attacking Islam rather than the terrorists who carry out violence, be it Muslims, White Supremacists or Nazi ideologists. Sadly, President Macron has chosen to deliberately provoke Muslims, incl his own citizens.”

Foreign Office, in a statement issued on Sunday, said Pakistan condemns in the strongest manner the systematic resurgence of blasphemous acts of republication of caricatures of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). It further stated to be alarmed by the highly disturbing statements by the French politicians, and their attempts at justifying the heinous acts under the garb of freedom of expression.

The Foreign Office said dissemination of racist ideas, defamation and ridiculing of other religions, denigration of religious personalities, hate speech, and incitement to violence are not allowed expressions of this fundamental freedom.

Several cities in the world are protesting Macron after his comments about Muslims.

Furthermore, Turkish President Erdogan had spoken against the French president, and said that Macron needed “mental treatment”.

Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf called Macron’s words “irresponsible” and said they would “increase the spread of a culture of hatred”.

Jordan’s foreign ministry also condemned the “continued publication of caricatures of the Prophet (PBUH) under the pretext of freedom of expression” and any “discriminatory and misleading attempts that seek to link Islam with terrorism”.