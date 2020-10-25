PDM holds Quetta Rally in spite of govt protests

Even after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had asked the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to delay its Quetta rally in light of terrorism threats, the anti-government alliance had proceeded with its third jalsa on Sunday.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman earlier had said that the Quetta jalsa will be held today at any cost, and lambasted the incumbent government for being incapable of providing sufficient security to the rally.

“This government is deaf as it does not hear the pains and shrieks of poor masses,” he said on Saturday during a press conference in Kalat.

Similarly, the Balcohistan government had asked the PDM to delay the rally, but the request fell on deaf ears.

“Terrorists are targeting political leadership in Balochistan,” Liaquat Shahwani, the Balochistan government spokesperson, had said during a news conference.

The PDM organisers, such as DG Izhar Ikram had said that security arrangements have been made keeping in mind the threat issued by the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA).

The rally kicked off with a lot of zeal at the Ayub Stadium in Quetta.

Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) chief Aftab Sherpao told the crowd that the elections will be held soon, and the people of Balochistan will be able to choose their own representative. He added that the QWP was ready to “render any sacrifices” to send the PTI packing,

Another speaker, Awami National Party (ANP) acting president Ameer Haider Khan Hoti said the government had betrayed the people, and the “Pashtuns and Balochis should unite to fight for their rights”.

He added that the people of Balochistan had the “first right” on Gwadar, and should be able to reap the benefits of the port city.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Maryam Nawaz addressed the crowd while wearing a Balochi dress, which she said was a symbol of her love for the province.

“I love the people of Balochistan more than the people of Punjab,” she said, while the attendees chanted, “Charon subon ki awaz Maryam Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz (The voice of four provinces Maryam Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz)”.

The people at the rally also chanted Maryam and her father Nawaz Sharif’s slogan, “Vote ko izzat do (give respect to vote)”.

She also lamented the acts of the French wherein the officials of France had shown images of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) on government buildings. She asked the people to raise their arms to show their protest of such acts.

Pakistan People’s Party Chariman Bilawal Zardari-Bhutto will also address the crowd through video link.