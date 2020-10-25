Orange Line Project to launch from Monday

After five years, the Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) project, Pakistan’s first electricity-run public transport system, will be launched tomorrow after the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar inaugurates it.

Addressing the ceremony of OLMT in Lahore on Sunday, Chief Minister Buzdar thanked the Chinese government for extending support to provide world-class transport facilities to the people of Lahore.

Orange Line Metro Train will transport around 250,000 commuters daily through a 27.12-kilometre-long track with 26 stations. The Orange Line trains will run from 07:30 am to 08:30 pm. The fare charged for a one-way trip will be Rs40. It will be provided with electricity from eight grid stations.

This is the first project launched under China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and the Punjab CM believes this will further strengthen the relationship between the two neighbouring countries.

Chief Minister Buzdar also invited Chinese companies and investors to invest in different sectors of the province.

Photos by Zubair Mehfooz.