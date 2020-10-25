I was watching the news few days back when I caught the glimpse of a new motorway squad launched by Punjab Food Authority. Initially it sounded a little weird to me that why Punjab Food Authority would need a motorway squad? Then after doing a little research I came to know and appreciate the launch of motorway squad. Basically this is a new project of Punjab Food Authority in an ongoing war against adulteration and food contamination. All eating points on motorway from Lahore to Islamabad will now be under constant surveillance by the motorway squad of PFA. I think this is a very good move for provision of safe food to the people. A common issue faced by people while travelling is finding a place where they can get good and safe food to eat. Usually most people end up eating contaminated food and get sick while travelling because of lack of options available to choose from. When you are on the road and you get hungry, you eat whatever is available and most of the time the restaurants on road sides take advantage of the fact that there are not many options for the travelers and serve them with low quality food racking up their profit. This will no longer be the case from Lahore to Islamabad, on initial bases and throughout entire motorway later on. The motorway squad is there to ensure quality of food which is fit for human consumption. Anyone not complying with the standards of quality will now be answerable, unlike before when they had their monopoly.

Usama Pervez

Lahore