Living without any shelter

Pakistan’s largest metropolis is officially home to 16.5 million people, but many of its citizens can’t afford to live in homes. They are compelled to live under the open sky. Every day and night they spend their lives on footpaths, park benches and other places where they pass their lives. No one has knowledge about them, who they are and what problems they face trying to feed themselves.

During the day they work to generate. When we see such big cities we could find a number of shelterless people who are living in such open places.

Among the first priorities of the current government was to provide shelter to needy persons. At some point it will be asked why the government continues to turn a blind eye towards them. It is the responsibility for the government to step forward to facilitate such basic needs. It should be prioritized to explore the status of those who live without proper dwelling.

Azeem Abdullah

Turbat