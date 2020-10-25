IED attack in Quetta’s Hazarganj area

At the same time as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally at Ayub Stadium in Quetta, and improvised explosive device attached to a motorbike set off an explosion in the Hazarganj area of the city, reported the police.

The PDM had earlier been warned by government officials that there is a grave security concern and the rally should be delayed. The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) had warned of terror threats from the Taliban, and Balochistan government spokesperson, Liaquat Shahwani, had said, “Terrorists are targeting political leadership in Balochistan.”

Cellphone services were suspended in the area for security reasons.

Another major terror attack also took place near Ormara a few days earlier when 14, including seven FC personnel, were martyred when an Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) convoy was attacked by a large number of terrorists.