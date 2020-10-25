Faraz says PDM rallies are just an attempt to avoid accountability

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Sunday remarked that the incumbent government had no issue with the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) rallies, but added that these rallies were a tool for the opposition leaders to escape accountability and not a form of “real” democracy.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the minister said that the government would not allow anyone to save their “looted assets” under the guise of a struggle for democracy. These comments came after the PDM rally in Quetta.

The information minister remarked that Prime Minister Imran was here to root out the “corrupt”. He said that Imran did not pick his party members based on their “loyalty”, but on their merit.

Commenting of the PDM after their Quetta rally, the information minister called the anti-government alliance the “third piece of the axis of evil” while addressing media persons in Islamabad.

Speaking about Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Faraz said she has “no moral authority to say such things and ask such questions”. Faraz added that Maryam should not critique China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Chairman Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa, and rather she and her father “have to answer questions”.

He also lambasted PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, lamenting the fact that a person who had been declared an absconder by the court was allowed to address the rally and to critique the army that has sacrificed lives in the war against terrorism.

Faraz, while speaking about the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief, said that Bilawal was “source of entertainment in [country’s] politics”, adding that the PPP had shrunk from being a federal party to a regional one.

He further added the PPP had a stained past, and that it had to answer for the corruption scandals it had covered up.

He declared that “no one is above the state”.