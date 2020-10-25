Early marriages

It hurts me to say that early marriage remains a major issue in Pakistan these days. According to a report approximately half of Pakistani women are married before 18 years and nine percent of the girls begin childbearing between 15 and 19 years. On the other hand, the female shoulders the responsibilities of being a wife, a sister, daughter-in-law, and very soon a mother. She faces ill-health, the danger of losing her own life or her children’s as well as derision and abuse – mental and physical. And early marriage also affects their education which leaves them illiterate. Thus, it is my humble request to the concerned authorities: please take serious action against this issue and save the lives of these children.

Hammal Naseer

Turbat