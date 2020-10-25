Child labour in Pakistan

Child labour is a serious global issue that is prevalent in Pakistan. Since the children are trapped in this problem which is intensifying with each passing day. According to a report, in Pakistan, 8.10 million children are in miserable condition and they are working at a very small age. Lack of family planning and other social problems create obstacles towards the development of a nation. So, I request the government to assist the children and solve this issue as soon as possible.

Isniya Qadir Baksh

Turbat Kech