CCPO moved

Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Umar Sheikh has been transferred to Faislabad as a regional police officer (RPO), a local media outlet reported on Friday. CCPO Sheikh has been embroiled in controversy since assuming the position. Soon after obtaining the position, the CCPO had gotten into conflict with the then-inspector general of police (IGP) Shoaib Dastgir. The result of the unresolved conflict was the transfer of the Dastgir, and the appointment of Inam Ghani as the new IGP. Inam was the sixth IGP appointed in two years by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. Shortly after that, the CCPO was caught in controversy once more due to his victim-blaming comments regarding the motorway incident. At the time, the CCPO had said that the woman should have taken GT Road and saying that the victim should not have been travelling late at night without her husband’s permission, which led to public outcry. This is a very good move on the part of the government. A character like this cannot be kept around and must be demoted as he has been. We hope someone better will take his place, and wish the people of Faisalabad good luck.

Ahmad Murad

Lahore