Those living in London unaware of problems faced by poor Pakistanis: PM

MIANWALI: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Saturday said that those who got their medical checkups in London cannot understand the difficulties faced by the people living in poor areas like Mianwali.

He said this while addressing a ceremony to lay the foundation stone of different projects in Isa Khel and launch work of a Knowledge City at Namal Institute.

“How will those people whose children live in London and they get their medical checkups there will understand the problems of people living in Mianwali,” he said.

While indirectly referring to PML-N’s focus on Lahore and a few other cities, the prime minister said the countries don’t prosper if all the money is spent on one or two cities.

“We need to take everyone together.”

“I understand the issues of the common man here that is why we have launched a Rs3 billion scheme that will provide water to almost all the union councils in the area,” he said.

PM Imran said that most of the applications he used to get from the people were about water scarcity and registration of FIRs.

“These are the basic necessities of people that should be fulfilled.”

The prime minister said that he appointed Chief Minister Usman Buzdar because he has a better idea of the problems of the locals.

He said the government was focusing on the provision of basic civic amenities of life to the people of these areas including health and education infrastructure. He said a new system has been evolved to ensure the presence of doctors in the hospitals of far-flung areas.

The premier said the government is keen to transform the police into such a dynamic force that protects the weak segments of society.

He directed the Inspector General of Police to ensure that the common man is treated fairly at the police stations.

PM Imran emphasised the need of knowledge economy terming it imperative to put the country on the path of progress and development.

He was optimistic that Pakistan will emerge as a strong country in the comity of nations and the dream of Naya Pakistan will come true.

He also appreciated the support he got from the people of Isa Khel while he was a nobody in politics.