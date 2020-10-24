Peshawar BRT resumes service after 6-week hiatus

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit service resumed on Saturday after an in-depth examination, installation of new parts, and load and road testing.

According to the spokesperson of the authority, the buses will be operational from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm. The vehicles will also travel on express routes.

A special route has been introduced from the Khyber Market to Hayatabad’s mall, the spokesperson said, pointing out that from October 25, three direct routes from Hayatabad will become operational as well.

“Wearing masks has been declared mandatory for all passengers,” he emphasised. “Special seats have been assigned for women, senior citizens and persons with disabilities.”

Other passengers will not be allowed to use these seats. Male passengers have been warned against crowding the buses unnecessarily.

The service was temporarily suspended last month for inspection of its fleet after another bus cau­ght fire. The incident was the fourth of its kind since the launch of the much-delayed bus transit service on Aug 13.

A subsequent report had revealed the fire incidents in the buses were caused by the malfunctioning of a motor controller installed between hybrid batteries and electric motors.