Pak Army extends best wishes to UN on 75th anniversary

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s armed forces extended their best wishes to the United Nations Organization on the occasion of its 75th anniversary.

In a tweet on Saturday, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that so far, 200,000 officers and soldiers of Pakistan armed forces have served in 46 missions in 28 countries.

ISPR said that 158 Pakistani officers and soldiers have so far sacrificed their lives to maintain international peace.

The armed forces of Pakistan have a long and distinguished history of service to the United Nations. Pakistan joined the UN peacekeeping missions on September 30, 1947 with the deployment of its first contingent in Congo in 1960.

This year, Naik Muhammad Naeem Raza Shaheed was awarded a special United Nations medal.

For the longest time, Pakistan has been rendering exemplary services to the United Nations. Many world leaders and the United Nations leadership have recognized the performance of the Pakistan Army at the international level.

Female peacekeepers from Pakistan are also working the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Congo, a fact recognized and appreciated by US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells.

Under the UN umbrella, 83 Pakistani women are still part of the peacekeeping mission and Pakistan is the first country to deploy women in Congo on June 19, 2019. Pakistan has remained one of the largest and most effective Troops Contributing Country consistently over the years. Its contingents abroad have played a significant role in normalizing war torn communities, maintaining law and order and ensuring successful transition of political dispensation through supervision of elections. Performance of Pakistani peacekeepers has been widely acknowledged globally by numerous world leaders and UN leadership.

Presently, Pakistani peacekeepers are deployed in Congo, Central African Republic, South Sudan, Darfur, Somalia, Western Sahara, Mali, Abyei and Cyprus, helping humanitarian causes, bringing stability and promoting peace thus building a secure and peaceful world.