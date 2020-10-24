Maryam again rejects call for inquiry into Safdar arrest episode

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said there was no need for an inquiry into the events surrounding the arrest of her husband retired Capt Safdar Awan and the subsequent military inquiry into it on the directive of Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Karachi police arrested Safdar from his hotel room early Monday morning for shouting political slogans inside the mausoleum the previous day, a crime punishable by regulations governing the premises. The arrest was made after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him last Sunday for breaking the protocol and hurling murder threats at some individuals. The court granted him bail the same day.

The following day, Gen Bajwa while taking notice of the incident, directed the Karachi Corps Commander to hold an immediate inquiry into the arrest.

Commenting on the arrest episode, Maryam — while addressing newsmen in Lahore before leaving for Quetta where the third rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement, the multi-party anti-government alliance, was scheduled for Sunday — said while there was no need for an inquiry, the Sindh government has the “right” to inquire about the arrest.

Maryam has been dismissive of the idea of an inquiry into the arrest since day one. A day earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcast Shibli Faraz had criticised her for what he said was a discombobulated stance: “On one hand, Maryam says there is no need for an inquiry. Then she says she will present herself if an inquiry is conducted.”

While referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan during her talk, Maryam said: “You are sitting in the PM House. You should care about your respect. After kidnapping the Sindh IG, you have been humiliated.”

“You want to hide your mistakes, but it will not happen,” she declared.

Maryam further said the opposition alliance has spread across the country. “Imran Khan [is the one who] needs a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), not us,” she claimed.

Maryam also said that while the government focuses on the opposition, inflation is rising in the country and basic food items such as sugar and flour are in short supply in the market.