CTD officer fired for abducting trader in Karachi

KARACHI: A Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officer has been dismissed from service over the abduction of a trader in Karachi.

According to a media report, CTD Sub-Inspector Ijaz Butt was found involved in the abduction of a trader, Majid, for ransom from his house in Nazimabad area of Karachi on June 27. A kidnapping case registered at the Rizvia Police Station after which the CTD officer was suspended.

An inquiry, conducted into the incident by SSP Operation-I, established that CTD’s Ijaz Butt was behind Majid’s abduction and receiving Rs700,000 as a ransom for releasing the trader. The inquiry also found that the raid conducted on the trader’s house by the CTD officer was based on ill-intention.

Ijaz Butt was also accused of taking away a laptop, golden chain and Rs50,000 from the trader’s house.

The CTD officer had raided the trader’s house on the pretext that he had a fake visa and a punching machine.

It may be mentioned here that the establishment of CTDs was proposed in the first National Internal Security Policy (NISP) 2014-18.

Along with other counter-terrorism measures, the NISP had demanded provinces to establish CTDs as desperate measures were required to deal with the rising wave of terrorist attacks.

One of the contours of the NISP 2014-18 was to reorganize all provincial CTDs, by establishing a Federal Rapid Response Force in collusion with provincial CTDs.

Agenda item number 8 of the National Action Plan (NAP) also called for the establishment and deployment of counterterrorism forces across Pakistan in order to combat terrorists’ designs in an organized manner.

It is worth mentioning that before these policy interventions by the federal government the provinces had some rudimentary counter-terrorism structures.