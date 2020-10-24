Court allows Hamza home-cooked meals

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Saturday directed the jail authorities to provide home-cooked meals and other facilities to Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz.

Accountability judge Jawadul Hassan issued the orders after hearing a petition filed by the PML-N vice president.

The defense counsel in its arguments alleged that its client being subjected to political victimisation and not being provided basic facilities in jail according to the regulations.

Hamza had sought court permission to have home-cooked food delivered to him in jail.

“The jail superintendent should ensure the provision of homemade food and other necessary facilities to Hamza Shehbaz,” the court said in its order.

Hamza has been imprisoned in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail since June last year after the National Accountability Bureau arrested him in two inquiries pertaining to money laundering/assets beyond means and the Ramzan Sugar Mills.