CM Murad calls for early implantation of Karachi Safe City project

KARACHI: In order to improve security, safety and quality of life in the provincial capital, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decided to gear up implementation of safe city project, which includes installation of 10,000 cameras in Karachi.

He took this decision while presiding over a high-level meeting on law and order at CM House on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Sindh IT Minister Taimore Talpur, Adviser to CM on Law Murtaza Wahab, Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Karachi Corps Commander Lt Gen Humayun Aziz, DG Rangers Maj Gen Omer Bukhari, Sindh IG Mushtaq Maher, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro and ACS Home Usman Chachar.

The chief minister noted that the overall law and order situation in the city had improved considerably which could be assessed from the fact that in 2014, Karachi was at ranked number six in the World Crime Index and now it had been ranked at 103.

It may be noted that the World Crime Index surveys crime levels of 396 international cities. It had raked Karachi at number six in 2014, 10 in 2015, 26 in 2016, 47 in 2017, 50 in 2018, 61 in 2019, 71 in 2019, 88 in 2020 and 103 in mid-October 2020.

In contrast, Cape Town is at ranked no. 19, Mexico 29, Kuala Lumpur 38, Houston 50, Washington 52 and Delhi 71.

The chief minister said that the city could be made safer if the ‘safe city project’ was implemented at the earliest. He directed IG police to convene the meeting of M/s NRTC next week so that a detailed discussion could be made on their technical and financial proposals.

The safe city project was conceived in 2011 under which it was planned to install high powered 10,000 CCTV cameras in the city in the first phase. The chief minister had approved Rs10 billion for the purpose but the project cost was said to be escalated to around Rs20.

Shah said that the security, safety and quality of life could be improved in the city with the help of the latest technology. He directed the police department to install 10,000 cameras at different spots, including red-zone and problematic areas in terms of criminal activities.