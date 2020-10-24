Bilawal vows to protect GB’s constitutional rights

SKARDU: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday promised to protect the constitutional rights of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Addressing a public meeting, the PPP chairman said, “It is not a new promise, but our party’s 2018 manifesto. We will ensure political rights to the people of this region, which are being enjoyed by the people of other provinces of the country.”

The PPP leader said, “You have to ensure our victory as this is the demand of every person in Gilgit-Baltistan.”

He noted that PM Imran Khan had earlier opposed giving the GB status of a constitutional province, but now he was offering the GB people “a lollipop”.

“Ask the people of South Punjab who were also promised for their province.”

The PTI government had also promised to generate 10 million jobs and five million homes, he pointed out. Instead, the people lost their jobs and became shelterless, he added.