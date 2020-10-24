Avari Hotel, Karachi goes missing

KARACHI: In presumably the latest event in the Captain (retd) Safdar Awan saga, the Avari Towers Hotel in Karachi went missing in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

“I was mid-conversation with the reservation desk for booking a room there in December for the three-day trip,” said Mudassir Hassan, a Lahore-based businessman. “And the line suddenly went dead. Could not reconnect again despite several attempts. It was only later when I switched on the news that I found out that the hotel has gone missing.”

“This is out of a Stephen King novel, and that other book, Ye Company Nahi Chalegi.”

“Of course, we are worried,” said Byram Dinshawji Avari, told The Dependent over the phone. “I tried calling the IG Police but I somehow I couldn’t get through to him no matter how many times I tried.”