Active virus cases again cross grim milestone of 10,000

ISLAMABAD: With some 847 fresh infections in the last 24 hours against 31,009 tests and an inflated positivity ratio of 2.73 percent, Pakistan’s active coronavirus cases on Saturday exceeded the grim milestone of 10,000 after nearly two months.

The last time such a spike was recorded on July 30 when more than 900 cases were detected in 24 hours.

The country has been witnessing a surge in the positive cases for a week now — a development health experts have attributed to poor handling of the ground situation, the decision to open up the educational institutions in phases and the massive rallies of opposition parties to protest against the incumbent setup.

Earlier on Friday, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) warned of a “consistent” increase in positivity ratio, virus-related deaths, and hospital admissions.

Its daily meeting noticed that Muzaffarabad, Hyderabad, Karachi and Gilgit-Baltistan had the highest positivity in the past week, and urged authorities to ensure standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance to avoid another lockdown.

However, despite clear indicators of a second virus wave, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) launched on Wednesday nearly a month-long campaign in the run-up to the November 15 election in the mountainous region.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari launched his campaign with a huge rally of party supporters who showed little respect for health guidelines.

The country is currently in the midst of what health experts have warned could be a second wave of the virus. Daily infections and deaths are once more on the rise, raising fears that disease is making a comeback as the public becomes more apathetic toward social distancing measures.

Meanwhile, the country has yet to fully utilise its claimed testing capacity of 72,232 and is currently testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organisation, Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which recent studies have suggested comprise the majority of infections in the country.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, on Thursday said the indicators pointed to Pakistan facing a second wave of the novel coronavirus. He urged the Pakistan Democratic Movement, the multi-party alliance of the opposition, to cancel their anti-government rallies, saying they could prove to be super-spreader events.

On Friday, the Balochistan government also urged the PDM to delay its Sunday rally in Quetta amid rising infections, warning that if the spread worsens it might have to re-impose quarantine.