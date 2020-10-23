World Bank vows to support Pakistan during Covid-19 crisis

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has said that the government has devised a mechanism for cash transfer to support 16 million deserving families during testing times.

He was speaking at a virtual meeting with World Bank Managing Director Axel Van Trotsenburg and Vice President Hartwing Schafer.

The finance adviser appreciated the role of World Bank in extending assistance to Pakistan to provide much-needed fiscal space to fight Covid-19 pandemic effectively.

The World Bank appreciated reform agenda of the present Government and reiterated commitment to support Pakistan through IDA 2020 during Covid-19 crisis.