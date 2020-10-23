Who will win the US presidential election?

The polls all point the same way

By: Abdur Rehman Malik

As the race for 2020 US Presidential Elections enters a very important phase as the November 3rd polling day approaches, President Donald Trump’s fears increase each passing day as his fiasco on domestic as well as foreign fronts will be the sole reason for the bitter defeat the top analysts predict, given his irresponsible statements and aggressive temperament.

President Trump has miserably failed to deliver the desired output in his four-year term especially his anti-Afro-American actions, incompetence and lack of seriousness regarding the alarming covid-19 pandemic situation that has already taken thousands of lives of all age groups.

Even, he was noticed making fun of the coronavirus that it will do no harm though the situation became grimmer each passing day.

The US death toll has already surpassed 200.000 and millions are still infected, with more causalties feared as the winter sets in. The Infections ratio is likely to go up due to cold weather throughout the northern hemisphere.

Trump’s flawed pandemic policies cost precious lives but he levelled serious allegations against his arch-rival China for spreading the illness and even terming it a “Wuhan virus”, crossing all the limits of sensibility of understanding the gravity of the issue. His delayed response towards the pandemic made the situation even worse, to the extent that theUSA is ranked highest even in terms of covid-19 cases per day.

It pertinent to mention here that even he himself fell prey to covid-19 and was quarantined for 14 days, but he came out publicly declaring victory over the Infection after medical practitioners declared him healthy.

The statistics, predictions, surveys and analysis, at the moment are going in Biden’s favour to win the election by a landslide. All countries are watching the US elections to realign their diplomatic relations with the USA if Biden makes his way to the White House

On the other hand, the Democratic vice-presidential nominee, Kamala Harris. may increase the chances of Joe Biden’s historical win as she represents the Afro-American community and more importantly is a lady.

This will further the support of Joe Biden by the large Black community that is already antagonistic towards Trump due to his racial comments as well as his sheer violation of human rights, especially of the Afro-American community.

Biden extends full support to the “Black Lives Matter” movement and the campaign for justice for George Floyd, brutally murdered by the police. He even supports the vulnerable immigrant and Muslim communities. The Muslim community has been hardest hit by Trump’s immigration policies.

Trump has played havoc with policies, especially foreign policy, and triggered a trade war with China that prompted him to level accuse China of spreading the virus and banning Chinese telecom giant Huawei. He criticized the Chinese aggressive role in South Asia, especially the standoff with India, and controlling the South China Sea and cancelling the nuclear agreement with Iran.

He was heavily criticized when he cut off funding for the WHO during the pandemic, because it did not support him in blaming China for covid-19. it seemed a very insensitive decision at a time of emergency. He ended many pacts such as on environment, the nuclear deal with Iran and influenced Arab countries UAE and Bahrain to recognize Israel.

The situation is changing each passing day as Donald Trump’s impatience during Presidential Debate against Joe Biden ruined his popularity graph as he interrupted his opponent during responses. The moderator was compelled to request him not to interrupt and let Biden make clear his viewpoint, but he repeated it.

Both debates earned a higher ranking for Biden and even the vice-presidential candidates’ debate between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Mike Pence was also hot as Senator Harris talked confidently and openly while Vice-President Mike Pence, despite being the incumbent, could not devise a fair response according to all commentators, who agreed he did not provide Trump the boost he needed.

The presidential candidates came up with clear policies, especially Biden, to focus on internal and foreign policy, the environment, the pandemic and rights of black people, as he chose Kamala Harris for his running mate and so far, she has proved her worth remarkably.

On the other hand, Trump has wreaked havoc with foreign policy as the US image was tarnished globally, especially the enmity with Iran and the meddling in the affairs of the Middle East such as Palestine by influencing the policy of “Deal of the century” which failed altogether as it was based on giving a lion’s share of territory to Israel against the wishes of Palestinian people. The Palestinian people started protests against the proposed plan.

One credit that will certainly go to Trump that he signed a peace deal with the Afghan Taliban with the help of Pakistan. Pakistan was requested to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table. Though the deal has been signed the chances of an inter-Afghan Dialogue are not good, as India is prying in the affairs of Afghanistan with its fear of the Taliban coming into Power as they had threatened India over the Kashmir lockdown and unilateral 5 August 2019 move that had changed the special Status of Indian Occupied Kashmir by repealing Article 370.

The signing of the UAE-Israel deal may also benefit him in elections but the opinions based on his overall performance of four years project a bleak picture, diluting his chances of getting re-elected but unlike the 2016 elections, upsets may take place due to surprise win in the swing states which always turn the direction of the graphs as the behaviour of people cannot be estimated or underestimated.

At the present, based on latest poll numbers, Biden leads 56 percent Trump’s 43 percent, which means Biden enjoys a lead which may help him win with a thumping majority.

The tough contest is expected to take place in Michigan, Iowa, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina and Pennsylvania and political history makes battlegrounds of these states, since these states may change the electoral –college numbers in favour of either Biden or Donald Trump.

In addition to the above swing states, a new state that bears watching is Arizona, which can also turn the picture topsy turvy and may prove the prediction of various columnists, analysts and observers wrong with the shocking outcome of results as they start pouring in on November 3 and afterwards.

There were some rumours that Trump may refuse to leave the White House if he loses or may challenge the poll results if they went against his favour.

These are just fears and illusions as no such thing will happen, given the strong legislative system in place in the USA. Even polls cannot be postponed with any executive order passed by Presidents. Even the media talks and legal experts rejected such claims and fears owing to strong constitutional arrangements in place.

A lot will depend on Presidential Debates and campaigns to consolidate maximum votes to get to the White House.

The pandemic has already frightened the public due to its fatal nature, putting the US elections on high risk, but the American people are well educated and they will vote for their favourite candidate, either Democrat Joe Biden or Republican Donald Trump.

One thing that will surely happen is that the “Black lives Matter ” campaign started after George Floyd’s brutal killing has already paved the way for Joe Biden to win elections since he supports equality, rejects racism and has promised to legislate on police reforms so that such acts, in future, could be averted but any upset may steal the show on November 3, the Tuesday when the US People will either elect Joe Biden 46th President of the United States, or give Trump a second term.

