Raoof Hasan appointed as SAPM on information

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Raoof Hasan as his Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Friday, Raoof Hasan has been appointed as special assistant to the prime minister on the information in an honorary capacity.

Rauf Hassan is the brother of former senior bureaucrat and former Principal Secretary to PM Fawad Hassan Fawad. He has been appointed the new SAPM on Information following the resignation of Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa from the post on October 12.